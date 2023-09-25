(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Global Village Season 28 VIP Packs on Sale this Saturday
Dubai, UAE; September 25, 2023: Global Village's Season 28 VIP Packs will officially go on sale this Saturday, September 30 at 10 am. Available exclusively online from the Virgin Megastore Tickets website, each pack gives guests access to a host of benefits and experiences, containing everything needed to enjoy Global Village all season long.
In response to the huge demand for pre-booking reservation that took place last week, interested guests are advised to prepare in advance by registering through the website tickets.virginmegastore.me.
Diamond VIP Packs will be available on sale at AED 7,000 and Platinum Packs can be purchased for AED 2,950. Gold Packs cost 2,250 AED and Silver Packs are priced at AED 1,750. Additionally, to celebrate the launch of Season 28, Global Village has hidden a golden cheque worth AED 28,000 in one of the VIP Packs.
Global Village re-opens its gates on October 18, 2023, and guests can expect further announcements about Season 28 in the coming weeks.
Season 28 VIP Pack highlights:
. VIP entry tickets
. VIP parking sticker and privileges
. VIP Wonder Pass cards giving access to attractions including Ripley's Believe it or Not! ®, the Cyber City stunt show and Carnaval® funfair
. Complimentary or discounted access to a range of premium Global Village experiences
. Special offers and privileges to a variety of entertainment attractions across Dubai
. Diamond Pack holders receive vouchers for in-park taxi transportation, car wash and porter services
Visit Global Village's social media channels for the latest updates:
Instagram: @GlobalVillageUAE
X: @GlobalVillageAE
Facebook: @GlobalVillageAE
Snapchat: @GlobalVillageME
TikTok: @GlobalVillageAE
