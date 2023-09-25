Intel's Highly Anticipated 14Th Gen Desktop Cpus Accidentally Revealed By MSI

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In an unexpected turn of events, MSI (Micro-Star International Co., Ltd.), a prominent computer hardware manufacturer, accidentally disclosed crucial information about Intel's highly anticipated Intel14th Gen desktop processors.
The information was unveiled during a routine product showcase event hosted by MSI, where the company unveiled its latest assortment of motherboards, GPUs, and peripherals. In the midst of a presentation, a brief glimpse of Intel's 14th Gen Desktop CPUs, known by the codename "Raptor Lake-S Refresh," was displayed on the screen before swiftly being removed. However, observant attendees captured screenshots, sparking a wave of speculation and excitement across various online forums.
The leaked details hint at Intel's 14th Gen CPUs ushering in groundbreaking architectural advancements, promising substantial performance enhancements, improved energy efficiency, and enhanced integrated graphics capabilities. Although specific technical specifications were not disclosed, this accidental revelation has incited conversations among tech enthusiasts and industry analysts regarding the potential impact of these processors on the market.
The slide that was accidentally showcased revealed that the upcoming Intel 14th Gen desktop processors, including models like the Core i5-14600K and Core i9-14900K, will maintain core counts similar to their 13th Gen counterparts. However, the Core i7-14700K will significantly boost performance due to increased performance cores from eight to twelve, particularly benefiting multi-threaded tasks. These processors will continue to use the Intel 7 (10nm) process and will be compatible with MSI's existing Z690 and Z790 motherboards. Intel's 14th-generation chips will also support higher DDR5 frequencies and feature improvements in the L3 cache. These processors are expected to be officially announced during the Innovation 2023 event, with high anticipation from gamers and tech enthusiasts looking to see how they stack up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 X3D series.
As of now, Intel has not officially commented on the incident or shared any particulars about the 14th Gen Desktop CPUs. Conversely, MSI has issued a statement acknowledging the inadvertent disclosure and expressed its commitment to full cooperation with Intel during the investigation. Tech enthusiasts and industry insiders eagerly await further announcements from Intel and MSI regarding the 14th Gen Desktop CPU lineup. This unplanned leak has undeniably heightened expectations for what appears to be a revolutionary release in the realm of computer processors.
Intel has not disclosed the official launch date for Raptor Lake-S Refresh. Nevertheless, previous rumors have suggested that the initial releases, primarily the unlocked K-series processors, might become available towards the end of October. On the other hand, locked non-K variants could potentially debut at CES 2024.
About Intel
Intel Corporation is a multinational technology company renowned for its semiconductor manufacturing and innovation in the computing industry. Founded in 1968, Intel has played a pivotal role in shaping the digital world by producing a wide range of microprocessors, chipsets, and other hardware components used in personal computers, servers, and data centers. Intel is also involved in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G connectivity, and quantum computing. The company's processors, such as the Core and Xeon series, have been fundamental in powering a vast majority of PCs and servers globally. Intel's influence extends beyond hardware, as it has significantly contributed to software development, research, and industry standards.
