Asia Morning Bites 25 September 2023

Global Markets: Friday was a choppy day for US stocks, and though they ended marginally down, futures suggest that they will open positively today. Chinese stocks had a rare positive day. The CSI 300 rose 1.81%, while the Hang Seng index climbed 2.28%. US Treasury yields declined across the curve on Friday. 2Y UST yields fell 3.4bp to 5.11%, while yields on the 10Y bond fell 6bp to 4.434%. That didn't have much impact on the USD. EURUSD. remained almost unchanged at around 1.0650. The AUD gained a little, rising to 0.6440, and the GBP slid further to 1.2243. James Smith has made a video which describes how markets are now eyeing rate cuts following the recent Bank of England pause. The JPY weakened on Friday after the disappointing lack of anything new from Governor Ueda at Friday's BoJ meeting. Here's a note by Min Joo Kang on the meeting and her thoughts about what comes next. Apart from the JPY, most Asian currencies made modest gains on Friday, with the THB and KRW out in front. The THB is sitting just above 36 currently, the KRW at 1336.75.