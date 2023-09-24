Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore today until 6:00 pm on Sunday will be misty to foggy at places at first, hot daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places at first.
Offshore, it will be dusty to foggy at first with some clouds, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable less than 03 KT at first, becomes northwesterly to northeasterly 03 - 13 KT.
Offshore, it will be variable mainly becomes northeasterly to southeasterly at 03 - 13 KT.
Visibility will be 04 to 08 kilometers or 02 kilometers or less at places at first.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore will be 1 to 3 feet.
Area High Tide Low Tide Mini-Max
---------- ---------------- ------------------- -------------
Messaid 14:22 **:** 04:03 **:** 36
Wakrah: 12:43 22:51 05:08 20:39
39
Doha: 12:40 **:** 03:50 **:**
39
Al Khor: 12:53 **:** 03:10 18:43
41
Ruwais 11:47 **:** 05:19 18:55
38
Dukhan: 04:28 17:01 10:32 23:40
34
Sunrise: 05:23 LT
Sunset: 17:28 LT
