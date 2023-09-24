Kyrgyzstan & Saint Lucia Establish Diplomatic Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Jeenbek Kulubaev and
Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Civil Aviation
of Saint Lucia, Alva Romanus Batista, signed a joint communiqué on
the establishment of diplomatic relations on the sidelines of the
78th session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz
Republic, during the meeting, foreign ministers discussed the
possibilities of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Saint Lucia at
the bilateral level and within the framework of international
organizations, primarily the UN.
In conclusion, the parties expressed their mutual intention to
promote the development of friendly relations and the establishment
of interaction between the two countries.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129458
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.