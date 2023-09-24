Kazakhstan Began To Supply Vegetable Oil To Tajikistan More Than Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2022, Kazakhstan accounted for 70% of Tajikistan's vegetable
oil imports, surpassing Russia, Avesta reports, Azernews reports, citing Central Asian Light.
Moreover, under certain conditions, Kazakhstan has the potential
to fully supply Central Asian countries with sunflower oil. This
was announced by the Chairman of the Board of the National
Association of Oilseed Processors (NAOP) of Kazakhstan, Yadikar
Ibragimov, in Dushanbe.
During the V Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Leaders held
in the capital of Tajikistan, Expo Central Asia 2023 showcased
Kazakhstani oil and fat products to the heads of Central Asian
states. It was revealed during the exhibition that sunflower oil
production has doubled in Kazakhstan over the last two seasons.
Ibragimov attributes this leap to measures aimed at developing
the processing industry. According to NAOP's estimation, Kazakhstan
can fully meet Central Asia's demand for sunflower oil in the next
5 years. Achieving this goal will also align with President
Tokayev's directive to increase the export of processed
products.
