Chairman Of Qatar Free Zones Participates In WGTS

Doha: Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Free Zones Authority in Qatar H E Ahmad Al Sayed, spoke yesterday on a panel discussion at the Wyoming Global Technology Summit (WGTS). This year's WGTS focused on economic diversification through the tactful deployment of energry-created wealth.

The Summit regularly brings together government leaders, high-tech entrepreneurs, and financial experts to discuss the most pertinent issues related to economic diversification.

Minister Al Sayed's perspective included the role of foreign direct investment on economic diversification and job creation. He highlighted Qatar's unique role in using wealth and investment to target job

creation and economic advancement.

While in Jackson Hole, Minister Al Sayed met with a number of local government and business leaders to discuss methods of enhancing the bilateral trade and investment relationship between the State of Qatar and the State of Wyoming.

Minister Al Sayed also met on the sidelines of the conference with Doug Burgum, the Governor of North Dakota. They also discussed bilateral trade and investment opportunities between the State of Qatar and North Dakota. The conference brought together some of the preeminent wealth and technology leaders from around the world to explore methods of economic diversification and technology on rural populations in Wyoming globally.