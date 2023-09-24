Libyan administration to put orphans under its protection after destructive floods

(MENAFN) Children in the Libyan town of Derna whose families died in destructive floods previously in September are going to be put under country safeguard, the East Libya-based administration declared.



The country promised to offer social as well as psychological backing to every child included in the verdict, based on the action made on Friday by Osama Hamad, chief of the eastern administration that was assigned by the Benghazi-placed House of Representatives.



Monthly payments are going to be given to the children as well, together with proper housings are going to be offered for them, whereas their schooling and healthcare costs are going to be comprised as well, continued the verdict, posted on the administration’s official Facebook page.



A specialized board to recognize orphaned children is going to be made, with a limit to finish its task in a month.



Effort to recognize casualties persists in Derna following Mediterranean hurricane Daniel hit eastern Libya on September 10, triggering floods in many towns.

