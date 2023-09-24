Russians Shell Nikopol, Three Other Communities In Dnipropetrovsk Region

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Several artillery attacks and dropping of ammunition from UAVs. Last night, the enemy terrorized the Nikopol district according to their criminal scheme. A 25-year-old man was injured in the district center. He was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. His condition is grave," he said.

Lysak clarified that in Nikopol, enemy shelling damaged a department store and a kindergarten. In the Chervonohryhorivka community, the aggressor's shells damaged four private houses, cars, and power lines.

"Russian troops also opened fire on the Myrove and Pokrovske rural communities. The consequences are being clarified," he added.