Ukrainian Forces Destroy Over 50 Pieces Of Enemy Equipment In Tavria Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 51 pieces of Russian military equipment in the Tavria sector in the last 24 hours, including six tanks, five artillery systems, as well as four ammunition depots.
General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The combat work of the Defense Forces continues in the Tavria sector. In total, in the past day, the enemy attacked our positions 17 times, carried out 783 shelling attacks and launched one missile and 17 airstrikes," he said. Read also: Ukrainian troops break through Russian defense line near Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region
At the same time, Ukrainian artillery units carried out 1,116 fire missions in the sector over the last 24 hours.
According to Tarnavskyi, the enemy lost 224 soldiers in the past day (70 killed, 154 wounded, 1 captured).
"Some 51 pieces of enemy military equipment were destroyed., particularly 6 tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 5 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, 21 UAVs, 4 vehicles and 2 pieces of special equipment. Four ammunition depots were also destroyed," he concluded.
