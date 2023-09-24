Kuwait Crown Prince Concludes Visit To China

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) HANGZHOU, China, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his delegation left Xiahshan International Airport, Sunday, after a visit to Hangzhou at invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
His Highness the Crown Prince held summit talks with President Xi and attended the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.
His Highness the Crown Prince was seen at the airport by Chinese Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng, Chairwomen of the political advisor board of Zhejiang Province Huang Lixin, head of the Mission of Honor, Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei, Kuwait Ambassador to China Jassem Al-Najem, Kuwait Military Attache to China Brigadier Numan Al-Rashed, Kuwait Consul General in Shanghai Meshal Al-Shemali, Consul General to Hong Kong Nasser Al-Ghanem and Consul General to Guangzhou Abdullah Al-Turki. (end)
