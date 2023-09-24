Canada's House Of Commons Condemns Russia's Deportation Of Ukrainian Children

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the resolution was submitted to the vote by the parliament by Stephane Bergeron, a Bloc Québécois member.

"The House of Commons condemns, with equal firmness, the Russian authorities for the war crimes and genocide constituted by the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular through an abusive selection process known as 'filtration' and 're-education camps'," the resolution reads.

The document also calls for an immediate end to this practice, and "for Ukrainian children to be returned safely to Ukraine by the Russian Federation."

According to Bergeron, at least 19,000 Ukrainian children were subject to Russian deportation. "The main genocidal intention of these vile acts is obvious: to Russify these children and destroy all their cultural characteristics. I am not even talking about the indescribable pain of the separation of these children from their families," the MP said.