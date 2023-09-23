World Tourism Day 2023: 7 Easy Treks For Begginers

Nestled in the lap of the mighty Dhauladhar range in Himachal Pradesh, the Triund Trek is a delightful introduction to the world of trekking. The journey begins from McLeod Ganj, the residence of the Dalai Lama, and takes you through lush forests, picturesque meadows, and a trail that is relatively easy to navigate. The reward at the end is the stunning view of the snow-clad Himalayan peaks.

For nature lovers and botany enthusiasts, the Valley of Flowers Trek in Uttarakhand is a dream come true. Situated in the UNESCO-listed Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, this trek offers a gentle walk amidst a riot of colorful alpine flowers and a chance to spot unique Himalayan flora and fauna.

Located in the Kullu Valley of Himachal Pradesh, the Hampta Pass Trek is ideal for those who wish to experience a diverse range of landscapes. This trek combines easy ascents with thrilling river crossings and leads you from the lush green Kullu Valley to the barren landscapes of Lahaul and Spiti.

Tucked away in the Parvati Valley, the Kheerganga Trek is a delightful mix of hot springs, lush forests, and panoramic views. The trek starts from Barshaini and takes you to the soothing hot water springs, offering a perfect opportunity to relax and rejuvenate amidst nature.

For a glimpse of the mighty Himalayas without strenuous climbs, the Chopta Chandrashila Trek in Uttarakhand is an excellent choice. The well-marked trail takes you to the Tungnath Temple, the highest Shiva shrine in the world, and offers breathtaking views of Nanda Devi, Trishul, and Chaukhamba peaks.

Brahmatal, situated in Uttarakhand, is a hidden gem known for its pristine beauty and relatively easy terrain. The trek offers stunning views of the majestic Mt. Trishul and Nanda Ghunti peaks and is especially enchanting during the winter months when the landscape is blanketed in snow.

For those dreaming of a rendezvous with the world's tallest mountains, the Sandakphu Trek in West Bengal is an accessible option. The trail takes you to Sandakphu, which offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Everest, Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, and Makalu peaks.

India's easy treks are a gateway to experiencing the country's natural beauty and diverse landscapes without the need for rigorous training or extreme physical endurance. These treks cater to adventurers of all levels, making them perfect for beginners. Whether you're a nature enthusiast, a spiritual seeker, or simply looking to unwind in the mountains, India has a trek that will suit your preferences. So, lace up your hiking boots, embrace the adventure, and embark on a journey that will leave you with unforgettable memories of India's scenic wonders.

