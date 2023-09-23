India And Sri Lanka Discuss Resumption Of ECTA Talks

India and Sri Lanka have had talks on resuming the controversial Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement (ETCA).

According to the President's Media Division, the chief negotiators of Sri Lanka and India held a virtual meeting to discuss the resumption of the ETCA negotiations.

This marks the continuation of talks after 11 previous rounds of negotiations, the President's Media Division said.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and the then Joint Opposition in 2016 had opposed the ETCA agreement.

The then opposition had called upon the Sri Lankan business community, professionals and the general public to oppose the“foreignisation” of the Sri Lankan economy by surreptitious means.

The current administration includes members of Mahinda Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP). (Colombo Gazette)