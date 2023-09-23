NBO NAMED BEST PERFORMING COMPANY IN THE LARGE CAPITAL CATEGORY AT AIWA AWARDS

Recognizing its commitment to excellence in all operations, National Bank of Oman (NBO) has been named Best Performing Company in the Large Capital category at the Alam al-Iktisaad Wal A'mal (AIWA) Awards. The award was announced in a gala ceremony held under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Melek bin Shihab Al Said on 20 September 2023 at the Sheraton Oman Hotel.

Dr. Ali Salim Al Shekeili, Assistant General Manager and Head of Digital and E-channels at NBO, said,“It is an honour to receive this award which recognizes the top achievers in Oman's corporate world, and reward the best performing companies across the country. The accoldaes is a testament to our success and the outstanding work of our teams. We have dedicated ourselves to unlock opportunities with our customers in mind and relentlessly pioneering a customer-centric and innovative financial sector in Oman. NBO is committed to making banking more accessible, and build enduring connections with our customers, and we will continue to develop an intuitive banking experience at every stage of the journey.”

NBO has recorded a growth in net profit of 59.2% in 2022, and has maintained momentum into the first half of 2023, recording a growth in net profit of 32.8% from the corresponding previous period. The bank remains at the forefront of world class banking by enhancing digital channels, launching the first digital corner, multi-purpose banking kiosks and self service machines in Oman to offer customers even greater convenience.