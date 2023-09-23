Civilian Injured As Russian Drone Drops Bomb On Ukrainian Village

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone dropped an explosive that hit a 78-year-old resident of Mykolaivka village in Kherson region.
The local man suffered serious wounds, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"The Russian drone attacked Mykolaivka. The invaders dropped an explosives on a 78-year-old local resident. The man was seriously injured," the statement reads.
The regional administration noted that the victim lost a part of his arm and sustained chest injuries. An open fracture and bleeding were also reported. Read also: Number of war -injured children in Ukraine rises to 1,125
The injured man was rushed to a hospital where medics are doing their utmost to save the man's life.
As reported, the Russian army launched attacks on 11 regions of Ukraine in the past day, killing and wounding civilians.
Photo: pixabay.com
