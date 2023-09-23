Saturday, 23 September 2023 10:54 GMT

Amiri Diwan Thanks Mourners Over Sheikh Iqab Al-Malek Al-Sabah's Late Widow


9/23/2023 3:06:12 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Saturday voiced much thanks to all citizens and residents who offered condolences over the demise of Naeema Khalaf Al-Dousari, widow of Sheikh Iqab Al-Malek Al-Salman Al-Sabah. (end)
