Amiri Diwan Thanks Mourners Over Sheikh Iqab Al-Malek Al-Sabah's Late Widow

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Saturday voiced much thanks to all citizens and residents who offered condolences over the demise of Naeema Khalaf Al-Dousari, widow of Sheikh Iqab Al-Malek Al-Salman Al-Sabah. (end)
