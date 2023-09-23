EPF Informs UN About Damage From Armenian Mining Industry To Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. A member of the
"Environmental Protection First" (EPF) coalition Executive Director
of the Public Association "Service for Health" Parvana Valiyeva
raised the issue of environmental damage caused to Azerbaijan by
Armenia's mining industry at the high-level meeting of the UN
General Assembly on tuberculosis, Trend reports.
Speaking at the event, she emphasized that Armenia's mining
activities are illegal and lack environmental norms and standards,
posing a threat to both human health and the regional
ecosystem.
"The EPF is currently engaged in advocacy efforts aimed at
stopping Armenia's mining activities in the South Caucasus region,
which grossly violate environmental norms and standards. Armenia,
which bears responsibility for the release of highly toxic chemical
waste into the environment, is polluting transboundary rivers,
thereby grossly violating many internationally accepted
conventions, including the UN Convention on Environmental Impact
Assessment in a Transboundary Context (the Espoo Convention). We
condemn all attempts to harm the health of people and the regional
ecosystem," Valiyeva stated.
Previously, Azerbaijani environmentalists issued an open letter
to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, listing Armenian
polluters of the environment. The letter stated that the
deterioration of the ecosystem as a result of continuous mining
operations endangers not just Armenia's ecology but also
neighboring countries.
The open letter authors called on the prime minister to stop the
construction of a new metallurgical plant being built in Arazdayan
(Yeraskh) of Vedibasar region of Armenia on the border with
Azerbaijan contrary to the requirements of environmental standards
and international conventions, adding that the potential impact of
this plant's toxic chemical waste on the local ecosystem could be
enormous.
