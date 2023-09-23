So-Called Symbol Of Armenian Victory Tank Delivered To Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. A tank, once
the so-called "symbol of victory" of Armenians in the first
Karabakh war, has been delivered to Baku, Trend reports.
The tank was placed in the Park of Military Trophies in
Baku.
On September 2022, this tank was dismantled from the pedestal
previously installed on the Khankendi-Baku road.
Will be updated
