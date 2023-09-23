Saturday, 23 September 2023 12:52 GMT

So-Called Symbol Of Armenian Victory Tank Delivered To Azerbaijan (PHOTO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. A tank, once the so-called "symbol of victory" of Armenians in the first Karabakh war, has been delivered to Baku, Trend reports.

The tank was placed in the Park of Military Trophies in Baku.

On September 2022, this tank was dismantled from the pedestal previously installed on the Khankendi-Baku road.

Will be updated





