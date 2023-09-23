Gaming Keyboards Market 2023 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends And Forecast To 2029 X Herald







Global Gaming Keyboards Market Research Report 2023 begins with an overview of the Market and offers throughout development. It presents a comprehensive analysis of all the regional and major player segments that gives closer insights upon present market conditions and future market opportunities along with drivers, trending segments, consumer behaviour, pricing factors and market performance and estimation and prices as well as global predominant vendor's information. The forecast market information, SWOT analysis, Gaming Keyboards market scenario, and feasibility study are the vital aspects analysed in this report.

Market report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: Razer, Corsair, BLOODY, Logitech, RAPOO, SteelSeries, Genius, Microsoft, A4TECH, MADCATZ, Roccat, Cyborg R.A.T, Mionix, Duble Swallow, HP, Lenovo, Avocent, Blackweb, AZio, Corsair, ASUS, Encore, Kensington

Growth of E-sports and gaming worldwide

Many e-sports championships have been established worldwide due to the e-sports and gaming industries' tremendous growth over the past ten years. In order to draw people into the electronic gaming industry, numerous corporations and businesses have stepped up and assisted in forming teams in various e-sports leagues. Young people have been motivated to pursue gaming as a career owing to the introduction of e-sports contests, which have raised awareness of electronic gaming. As a result, the popularity of gaming has increased, which has increased sales of gaming peripherals like keyboards and mouse.

Recent Strategies Deployed in Gaming Keyboard Market

Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements:

Mar-2023: Razer teamed up with Evisu, a japan based denim and streetwear Fashion Company. Under this collaboration, both companies would together design gaming peripherals including the Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical keyboard and the Razer Orochi V2 ultra-lightweight wireless mouse.

Jan-2023: Lenovo came into partnership with Google, a US technology company, Acer, a Taiwanese multinational hardware and electronics corporation, and ASUS, a Taiwanese global computer, and phone hardware electronics company. Under this partnership, Google would unveil Chromebooks ever built by Acer, ASUS, and Lenovo that are designed particularly for cloud gaming.

Product launches and Product Expansions:

Feb-2023: Razer introduced BlackWidow V4 Pro, the new gaming Keyboard. This launch broadens Razer's offering of the premium mechanical keyboard. Additionally, the product consists of various features including the options for silent or clicky switches and eight macro keys to rapidly control the battle station.

Feb-2023: Redragon , a brand owned by Eastern Times, unveiled FIZZ PRO K616, a gaming keyboard. The keyboard is 60% the size of a traditional keyboard, could work with multiple connectivity modes, and accelerates hot-swappable mechanical soft keys for FPS gamers.

Market Overview :

By Types :

Wired

Wireless

By Application :

Computer

TV

Game Machines

Other

Regional Coverage:

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Russia, Italy, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Others)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Others)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israel, Egypt, Turkey, South Africa & Rest of MEA)

“ Russia-Ukraine War Impact 2022: Economic sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation by the United States and its allies have had a negative impact on the market . Economic sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation by the US and its Russian allies are expected to impact the growth of this industry. The war also negatively impacted global industries, disrupting import and export flows. The dominance of Russia and the quasi-private space agency Roscosmos in the commercial space has influenced alternative launch service providers in India, Japan, Europe and the United States. These factors negatively impacted the market during the war.”

