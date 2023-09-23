Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Two Brilliant Goals For Al Nassr Against Al Ahli

The famous Siuuu celebration which has become synonymous with Cristiano Ronaldo was there. Not once, but twice.

The Portuguese superstar had Al Nassr fans up on their feet with two brilliantly struck goals in a hotly-contested Saudi Pro League game against arch-rivals Al Ahli.

Both teams boasted some top names but there's one man who towers over the rest and it surely doesn't need a second guess.

Ronaldo may be 38 but he's still showed that spark when joining English Premier League giants Manchester United as a sprightly 18-year-old.

And on Friday night in Riyadh, that was on full display. The former Juventus ace shone brightly like the club's yellow jersey as Al Nassr edged out Al Ahli 4-3.

The goals had quality written all over them and come to think of it, both goals came off his weak left foot.

After the game, Ronaldo said that he was thrilled to have scored the goals and helped his team gain an important victory.

"Very happy to score 2 more goals and specially to have helped the team in this important win! Our fans have been amazing in our home with their fantastic support!" Ronaldo posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier, Ronaldo wore the traditional Saudi dress - a white thobe and a black bisht - and wielded a sword and performed an Arabic dance, to mark Saudi Arabia's 93rd National Day.

