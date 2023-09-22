KNPC: Firefighters Put Out Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery's Blaze

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) announced Friday that firefighting teams had extinguished the fire erupted earlier in the Unit 35 in Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery.
KNPC's Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Fuel Supply Operations and Spokesman Ghanim Al-Otaibi told KUNA that the blaze did not cause any human casualty or affect production or export operations.
He hailed firefighters and workers' success in controlling the fire in record time. (Pick up previous)
km.ibi
MENAFN22092023000071011013ID1107124377
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.