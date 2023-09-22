Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market Expected To Surpass USD 1.9 Billion By 2031| TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market
The oral contraceptives & ovarian suppression agents segment held over 35% share of the global premenstrual syndrome treatment market in 2021
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market has shown significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue expanding at a steady pace. In 2021, the market was valued at US$ 1.3 billion, and it is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2022 to 2031. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including increasing awareness about PMS and its impact on women's health, advancements in medical research and treatment options, and the rising demand for effective therapies. By the end of 2031, the global PMS treatment market is anticipated to surpass US$ 1.9 billion, indicating a positive outlook for the industry. As more attention is given to women's health and well-being, the market is expected to witness further advancements and innovations in PMS treatment options, providing relief and improved quality of life for women worldwide.
This growth is attributed to the increasing awareness about PMS and its impact on women's health, as well as the growing demand for effective treatment options. The PMS treatment market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period, driven by factors such as rising prevalence of PMS, increasing research and development activities, and expanding availability of advanced treatment options. However, challenges such as lack of awareness about PMS and social stigma associated with menstrual health may impede the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, key players in the PMS treatment market are focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expansion of their product portfolios to cater to the evolving needs of patients, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the coming years. It is essential for healthcare providers and policymakers to work towards improving awareness about PMS, addressing the stigma associated with menstrual health, and promoting access to safe and effective treatment options for women suffering from PMS. Overall, the PMS treatment market is poised to witness steady growth in the forecast period, with increasing investments in research and development and advancements in treatment options.
This Report Addresses
Market size from 2021-2031
Expected market growth until 2031
Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
Comprehensive of the competitive landscape
In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players
Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market Report Highlights
By Drug Type: The PMS treatment market can be categorized into different drug types, which include:
Analgesics: These are medications that help in relieving pain associated with PMS symptoms, such as cramps and headaches.
Antidepressants: These are drugs that are used to manage the emotional and mood-related symptoms of PMS, such as irritability, mood swings, and depression.
Oral Contraceptives & Ovarian Suppression Agents: These are hormonal medications that are commonly prescribed for managing PMS symptoms. They work by regulating the hormonal imbalances that can trigger PMS symptoms.
Others: This category includes other medications, such as diuretics, supplements, and herbal remedies that may be used for managing specific symptoms of PMS.
By Type of Treatment: The PMS treatment market can also be categorized based on the type of treatment, which includes:
Prescription: These are medications that require a prescription from a healthcare provider and are typically used for managing severe or persistent symptoms of PMS.
Over-the-Counter (OTC): These are medications that are available without a prescription and can be purchased directly from drug stores or retail pharmacies. They are commonly used for managing mild to moderate symptoms of PMS.
By Distribution Channel: The distribution channels through which PMS treatment medications are made available to patients include:
Hospital Pharmacies: These are pharmacies that are located within hospitals and other healthcare facilities, where PMS treatment medications may be dispensed to patients who require immediate medical attention or are undergoing inpatient treatment.
Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies: These are brick-and-mortar pharmacies, including chain pharmacies and independent pharmacies, where patients can purchase PMS treatment medications over the counter.
Online Pharmacies: These are e-commerce platforms or websites that offer PMS treatment medications for purchase online, providing convenience and accessibility to patients.
Regional Outlook:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content:
Report Overview
Global Growth Trends
Competition Landscape by Key Players
Data Segments
North America Market Analysis
Europe Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
Latin America Market Analysis
Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
Objectives of the Study:
To provide with an exhaustive analysis on the global market by region, by treatment type, by end user, by therapy, by market players
To cater comprehensive information on factors impacting market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific restraints)
To evaluate and forecast micro-markets and the overall market
To predict the market size, in key regions (along with countries) --North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and rest of the world
To record evaluate and competitive landscape mapping- product launches, technological advancements, mergers and expansions
Profiling of companies to evaluate their market shares, strategies, financials and core competencies
