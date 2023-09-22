Showpiece Waterfront Estate In Jacksonville, Florida To Auction Via Concierge Auctions

3730 Richmond Street | Jacksonville, FL

Coveted Riverside Avondale enclave

1928 Tudor Revival estate on National Historic Register

Gorgeous period details and intricate woodwork

Showpiece estate ready for entertaining

In cooperation with Sperry Lee of Re/Max Specialists PV, 3730 Richmond Street is set to auction in October.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Transport your friends and family to The Roaring Twenties in this exquisite Tudor Revival estate. Listed for $25 million and will sell with no Reserve. Starting bids are expected between $2 million-$7 million. Listed on the National Historic Register, 3730 Richmond Street is set to auction in cooperation with Sperry Lee of Re/Max Specialists PV. Bidding is scheduled to open 12 October and will be available via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace, conciergeauctions, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Explore 3730 Richmond Street, a classic estate that has been the backdrop for six movies. Newly renovated with a focus on old-world craftsmanship, the property boasts a two-story foyer with bespoke millwork, and Arabesque and Gothic archways leading to glass windows. Host a gala in the third-floor ballroom, a pool party or barbecue overlooking the water, an intimate dinner party, or a long holiday weekend on the water.

“We are extremely pleased to be offering this property at auction with Concierge Auctions. This property is truly one of the finest homes on the water in Florida. 3730 Richmond Street is a new-home-in-an-old suit-the exterior is timeless, and the interior is newly renovated for any modern needs.” - John Hove, Seller

Though Jacksonville might be a large city, it maintains its laid-back feel with over 80,000 acres of public parkland, including the Timucuan Ecological and Historical Preserve, over 1000 miles of shoreline, and 22 miles of white sand beaches. Jacksonville also has booming arts, music, and sports scenes. Riverside Avondale is one of the oldest communities in the city, boasting walkable streets, historic charm, Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens, and boutique shopping, dining, and nightlife. Enjoy the oldest course in Jacksonville, Hyde Park Golf Club, only 10 minutes away. Take the boat on the St. Johns River to fish, explore Exchange Island, or cruise the many waterside cafes and restaurants. 3730 Richmond Street is an 18,749 square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and ten bathrooms, sitting on a 2.22 acre lot. The property was originally built in 1928 and has many details typical for this time period including multiple fireplaces, hardwood floors, built-ins and millwork, stained windows, and vaulted groove ceilings. The grand foyer showcases a wooden staircase and wainscotting. The chef's kitchen features a large island with bar seating. A copper vent hood, built-in pot filler, and custom cabinetry are sure to impress a chef of any level. The primary sanctuary boasts a spa-like bath with separate vanities, a stand-alone tub, and walk-in shower.The property features a guest suite, sauna, entertainment room with a wet bar, wine cellar, and a swimming pool overlooking the water views. The property itself is 6 miles from Downtown Jacksonville, and 30 minutes from the beaches. Venture two hours to Orlando or Savannah.

3730 Richmond Street is available for showings weekends 1-4pm, or by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctionsor call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

