ABET International Renews Accreditation For QU Engineering Bachelor's Courses

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU)'s College of Engineering (CENG) has officially renewed academic accreditation for its previously accredited seven bachelor's degree programmes, a statement said Friday.
Six undergraduate streams of engineering (Chemical, Civil, Electrical, Industrial and Systems, Mechanical, and Computer) were re-accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) and the Computer Science programme by the Computing Accreditation Commission of ABET.
The QU statement explained that ABET accreditation assures that programmes meet standards to produce graduates ready to enter critical technical fields that are leading the way in innovation and emerging technologies and anticipating the welfare and safety needs of the public.
The renewal of accreditation for bachelor's programmes is international recognition that the college maintains global standards.
Dr Khaled Kamal Nagi, dean of the College of Engineering, stated this renewal aligns with the plan to enhance academic excellence and the college continuously works to improve the global ranking of all its programmes. Achieving accreditation for the college's programmes will enhance the university's role and elevate its global ranking.
Dr Nagi thanked QU president Dr Omar al-Ansari, vice presidents, industrial partners, alumni, students and his colleges at CENG for their support.
