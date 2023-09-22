National Stuttering Association Announces New Scholarship Opportunity For College Students Who Stutter

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The National Stuttering Association (NSA) and the Krishnan and Yegneswaran Family are joining forces to make a profound impact on the lives of those who stutter. Each of these organizations will contribute $10,000 to create this new scholarship fund, which will award four scholarships of $5,000 to college students who stutter in 2023.

This scholarship is a testament to our unwavering commitment to drive positive change in the lives of individuals who stutter. Applications are now available on the NSA's website ( ) and are due October 15, 2023. The NSA will announce scholarship recipients December 1, 2023.

Stuttering can have a significant impact on college students, potentially affecting their communication in classroom discussions and presentations, as well as their social interactions and academic performance. These challenges highlight the importance of initiatives like the Krishnan and Yegneswaran Family College Scholarship in providing much-needed support and opportunities for students who stutter.



Sarah Armstrong

National Stuttering Association

