Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets President Of Montenegro In New York

NEW YORK, 22nd September, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with President Jakov Milatović of Montenegro on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of issues on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly, in addition to bilateral cooperation in several fields, including economic, trade, investment and energy.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern.

Abdullah bin Zayed briefed the President of Montenegro on the UAE's preparations to host the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held at Expo City Dubai from 30th November to 12th December.

During the meeting, the UAE Foreign Minister praised the distinguished relations with the Republic of Montenegro and the UAE's eagerness to strengthen them, especially in the economic and investment fields, to serve the two countries' common interests and support their development goals.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

