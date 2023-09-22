UAE Foreign Minister, Somali Prime Minister Meet In New York

NEW YORK, 22nd September, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with Hamza Abdi Barre, Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, in New York,

In the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the UNGA78, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and several agenda items at the United Nations General Assembly.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah and the Prime Minister of Somalia also reviewed several issues of mutual interest and developments on both regional and international levels.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the exceptional brotherly relations between the two countries, expressing his wishes for the progress and prosperity of the Republic of Somalia and its people.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, attended the meeting.