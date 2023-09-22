Variscite Releases First Wi-Fi 6-Enabled System-On-Module To Enhance Connectivity Performance

TEL AVIV, Israel – September 21, 2023 – Variscite, a leading worldwide System on Module (SoM) designer, developer and manufacturer, today announced its support for Wi-Fi 6 and has released the enhanced NXP i.MX93 based SoM with the NXP-based Wi-Fi 6 module.

Wi-Fi 6 provides numerous advantages over previous generation Wi-Fi modules. These advantages include extended bandwidth, improved range, better simultaneous stream capabilities, lower latency, and optimized power management. The integration of NXP's IW611/ IW612 Wi-Fi 6 modules offers certified and secure dual-band Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax/ac/a/b/g/n solution with BT/BLE 5.3 and optional 802.15.4 tri-radio that fully supports the new MatterTM standard to meet the next generation of IoT requirements.

The VAR-SOM-MX93 is Variscite's first out of several Wi-Fi 6-enabled releases among the company's extensive product portfolio. This upgraded SoM is available to order, along with related evaluation kits, from Variscite's online store. SoMs based on the NXP i.MX8 series will soon be upgraded to Wi-Fi 6, offering users the same enhanced connectivity features and performance.

Starting at only US $39, the SoM offers an energy flex architecture for efficient processing with integrated AI/ML NPU acceleration and targets markets like industrial, IoT, smart edge devices, and portable devices.

“It is our mission to deliver advanced SoM solutions that leverage the latest technology advances, such as Wi-Fi 6,” said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales of Variscite. "With growing interest in IoT and portable wireless connections, we anticipate strong demand for upgraded connectivity in the industrial embedded systems market. With this advanced solution, unparalleled speed and efficiency are not just future expectations, but reality today."

Variscite's VAR-SOM-MX93 runs on 1.7GHz Dual CortexTM-A55 NXP's iMX93 processor with 250MHz Cortex-M33 real-time processor and features the industry's first implementation of the Arm® neural processing unit, EthosTM-U65 microNPU. The SoM provides built-in security features, 2x CAN bus, 2x GbE, industrial temperature range, camera inputs, audio in/out, ADC, 2x USB, certified Wi-Fi 6, BT/BLE 5.3, and display outputs.

The VAR-SOM-MX93 features Variscite's VAR-SOM Pin2Pin product family, offering compatibility of one carrier board design to several SoMs. This extensive Pin2Pin family ensures extended longevity, as well as reduced development time, costs and risks.

About Variscite

Variscite is a worldwide leading System on Module designer and manufacturer, setting the bar for embedded solutions since 2003 with high-quality modules. The company provides the broadest ARM-based SoM portfolio in the embedded market with a wide range of configuration options that cover an entire embedded product and application range; from entry-level to high-performance solutions. Variscite's in-house production fully complies with the strict medical ISO13485 and ISO9001 standards. Along with the company's ongoing online documentation and personal support as well as the generous longevity, the company's customers are enjoying consistent, reliable products and services starting from the earliest development stages throughout the end-product lifecycle.