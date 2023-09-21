Azerbaijani FM Meets Polish Counterpart (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his counterpart from
Poland Zbigniew Rau within the framework of the High-Level Week of
the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.
During the meeting, issues of cooperation between the two
countries, as well as the current situation in the region, were
discussed.
Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist measures
against illegal Armenian armed groups, which are one of the biggest
obstacles to establishing peace and stability in the region. The
minister noted that all necessary measures were taken to ensure the
safety of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region. He
called groundless the allegations of an alleged“humanitarian
crisis” and“blockade” in the region, which were made as part of a
smear campaign carried out by Armenia to slow down the peace
process, as well as the reintegration of the Armenian residents of
Karabakh into Azerbaijani society, and to mislead the international
community.
It was stated that the implementation of the proposal for the
simultaneous opening of the Agdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi
roads, which had long been put forward and encouraged by
Azerbaijan, shows that in fact it was on the negotiating table from
the very beginning, but the Armenian side prevented its
implementation.
Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the
meeting.
MENAFN21092023000187011040ID1107117470
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.