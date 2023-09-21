Stay Protected From Increasing Gold Rates With Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Doha, Qatar: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with an extensive retail presence of over 330 showrooms across 11 countries, has just announced its gold rate protection offer, allowing customers to block gold rates by paying just 10 percent of the amount as advance.

To add more sparkle to the offer for jewellery lovers, the brand is also giving customers a free diamond gift voucher worth QR100 for advance bookings made on or before 22nd October.

Through the gold rate protection offer unveiled by the brand, customers can pay just 10 percent advance for their favorite jewellery and block the gold rate until the 12th of November 2023, protecting themselves from any increase in gold rate during this period. If gold rate increases at the time of purchase, customers can avail the blocked rate and if it reduces, they can still draw mileage of the reduced rate. Due to the upcoming festive season, the gold rate protection offers presents customers with the perfect opportunity to indulge in their festive jewellery shopping without having to worry about fluctuating gold prices. This offer will be valid across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms. Customers can either pay the advance directly at the outlet or online, via Malabar Gold & Diamonds' mobile app. The free gift voucher will be available only for the first 10 percent advance booking made by a customer before 22nd October. The gift voucher can be redeemed on or before 12th November 2023 at any Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms in the country of issue.

“Festive season is just around the corner with the next 6 months being all about festivals, celebrations, and weddings. Jewellery shopping is an integral part of this season and we want to ensure our customers get to maximise the benefits during this key shopping period, which is why we have introduced the Pay 10 percent advance booking offer. Through this, our customers needn't worry about the increasing gold rates as they are assured the low gold rate during purchase. They are also assured a diamond gift voucher for the first advance booking adding more value to their festive gold shopping”, commented Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned globally for offering an unparalleled jewellery buying experience with convenience, and customer-friendly policies along with the 'Malabar Promise' of incomparable quality and service assurance.