Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha Wedding: Groom To Don Pawan Sachdev's Custom-Made Attires

A video shared on Instagram captures designer Pawan Sachdeva confirming this exciting news. When queried by eager paparazzi about whether Raghav Chadha will be donning his designs, Sachdeva responded with a resounding "Haan ji," confirming that indeed, the groom will be wearing his creations throughout all the wedding functions. The confirmation was met with excitement and anticipation from the onlookers.

The Sufi Night event took place at Raghav's lavish Delhi residence, which was beautifully adorned with golden lights and featured an intricately decorated entrance gate, setting the stage for a magical celebration.

The guest list for this high-profile wedding includes some notable names, such as Madhu Chopra, the mother of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, and Priyanka's brother, Siddharth Chopra. Madhu Chopra graced the event in an elegant white ethnic suit adorned with floral designs, while Siddharth Chopra opted for a stylish black Indo-western ensemble. Both Madhu and Siddharth graciously posed for the paparazzi, adding to the festive ambiance.

As for the wedding details, India Today reported that Parineeti and Raghav have planned a destination wedding in the picturesque city of Udaipur. The grand celebrations will kick off with the Choora ceremony on September 23, followed by a welcome lunch and an evening bash with a nostalgic 'Let's party like it's the 90s' theme, promising a delightful trip down memory lane.

The wedding ceremony itself will embrace the theme of 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding' and will include all the traditional rituals such as Jaimala, Pheras, and Vidai. The grand finale will be a lavish reception, marking the culmination of this highly anticipated wedding celebration. Bollywood fans and well-wishers eagerly await this special day in the lives of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha.

