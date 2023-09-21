Bengaluru: Yellow Line Metro To Get Driverless Metro Train?

China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation has secured the contract for the supply of driverless metro bogies, and as part of this agreement, the remaining train carriages will be manufactured by India's Titagarh Rail India Company.

Bengaluru's entire Purple line metro likely to be fully operational by September 15: BMRCL

According to reliable sources, the Yellow Line of the Bengaluru Metro is expected to commence operations in the first quarter of 2024. However, BMRCL's Managing Director, Anjum Parwez, has expressed the organization's intent to complete all necessary work on the Yellow Line by December 2023. This would enable them to initiate operations on the stretch with a total of seven trains.

The expansion of the Bengaluru metro network and the introduction of driverless metro services will help the daily commuters to travel with ease to the Electronic City.