Happy Scratch, A Pet Dietary Supplement That Stops Itching Fast, Is Available For Pre-Order

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Scratch, a new supplement that quickly stops the pesky itching caused by dermatitis in cats and dogs, is now available for pre-order from Cold Water Technologies.

Happy Scratch pet dietary supplement is available for pre-order in boxes of 30 packets, a one-month supply. It's a convenient way to keep pets healthy and comfortable.

Happy Scratch pet dietary supplement helps pets with dermatitis from seasonal, contact and food allergies stop itching in as little as three weeks. That way, pet owners can rest easy knowing they're doing the best for their furry friends.

Up to 15% of pets develop itchy, rashy skin because their immune systems can't stand up to the inflammation caused by seasonal, contact and food allergies. When sprinkled on food daily, Happy Scratch naturally adds back an essential element of pets' immune systems, stops the itching, and gives pet owners peace of mind that they're doing all they can for their pet's comfort and happiness.

Co-founder of Cold Water Technologies and veterinary immunologist Maria Dashek tested the supplement on her long-haired chihuahua mix, Kiba, who was waking up in the middle of the night and chewing on his itchy toes.



"After using Happy Scratch for just three weeks, Kiba stopped chewing his paws! That's when I knew this technology had to be shared with the world," Dashek said. "As a vet and a scientist, I trust Happy Scratch to support Kiba's seasonal allergies. Not only does this product work, but my dog absolutely loves it!"

At just $1/day, Happy Scratch is an easy and affordable alternative to prescriptions, shots and shampoos - and pets love the taste! Plus, it's all-natural and clinically proven.

Backed by four U.S. patents, developed by university researchers and supported by veterinarians, Happy Scratch is sourced, produced and packaged in the United States, so it meets stricter standards that pet owners can rely on.

Happy Scratch will begin shipping by spring 2024. Pet owners and veterinarians can pre-order now to get 20% off of a 30-day supply and free shipping when they subscribe. They can also sign up to get a notification when Happy Scratch is in stock and 10% off their order .

Earlier this year, Happy Scratch secured investment from Winnow Fund, a Madison-based venture capital fund investing in pre-seed Wisconsin-headquartered startups with a particular focus on opportunities spinning out of the state's public and private colleges and universities.

"I first learned about this discovery while working at University of Wisconsin and I'm excited Winnow Fund is now part of making it commercially available. Pet care is a substantial industry. Between the team and the market potential we're confident Cold Water Technologies is going to be a great addition to the Winnow Fund portfolio," said Richelle Martin, managing director of Winnow Fund.

Happy Scratch is the first product from Cold Water Technologies, co-founded by Dr. Jordan Sand and Dr. Maria Dashek, in October 2021.

Cold Water Technologies, Inc.

develops natural, science-based products to improve pet health by getting to the root of the problem. Based in Madison, Wis., Cold Water Technologies was co-founded by university researchers Dr. Jordan Sand, PhD, and Dr. Maria Dashek, DVM, PhD, in October 2021.

Winnow Fund

is a venture capital fund investing in early-stage Wisconsin-based companies. It is the first in Wisconsin to be founded and led solely by a woman. The Fund seeks opportunities to make the first investment in a startup, with initial investments typically ranging from $250,000 to $500,000. The Fund also has the ability to provide support in the range of $50,000 to $100,000 for smaller companies at the proof-of-concept stage.

