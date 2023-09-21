Kazakhstan Welcomes Azerbaijan's Initiative

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan has expressed its full support for the sovereignty
and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The Ambassador of
Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, has welcomed the initiative
of the Azerbaijani side to hold a meeting with representatives of
the Armenian population of Garabagh, Azernews reports.
Bayel expressed his hope that the situation would be resolved
soon through peaceful dialogue within the internationally
recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He also noted
that the establishment of a peaceful atmosphere and mutually
beneficial cooperation in the South Caucasus, as well as the
opening of all communications, would be beneficial to all countries
in the region.
Kazakhstan's support for Azerbaijan's initiative to hold a
meeting with representatives of the Armenian population of Garabagh
is an important step towards achieving peace and stability in the
region.
