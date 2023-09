Kazakhstan Welcomes Azerbaijan's Initiative

Bayel expressed his hope that the situation would be resolved soon through peaceful dialogue within the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He also noted that the establishment of a peaceful atmosphere and mutually beneficial cooperation in the South Caucasus, as well as the opening of all communications, would be beneficial to all countries in the region.

Kazakhstan's support for Azerbaijan's initiative to hold a meeting with representatives of the Armenian population of Garabagh is an important step towards achieving peace and stability in the region.