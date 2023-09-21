Online Language Learning Market To Be Worth $38.7 Billion By 2030-Exclusive Report By Meticulous Research®

Online language learning (OLL) involves acquiring and improving language skills through digital platforms and resources. Online language learning can be web-facilitated, hybrid, or fully virtual classes. It involves accessing language learning materials, interactive exercises, virtual classrooms, and communication tools over the Internet. Students widely adopt online language learning courses to improve communication skills as they move to different countries for better education. OLL platforms offer features such as language proficiency assessments, progress tracking, and interactive communication with tutors or fellow learners.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by globalization and the growing need for cross-border communication, the growing E-learning market, and the penetration of artificial intelligence in E-learning. Additionally, the increasing expenditure on the education sector, rising internet and smartphone user base, and increasing preference for a multilingual workforce by multinational companies are expected to create market growth opportunities.

However, data security and privacy concerns restrain the growth of this market. High implementation cost is a major challenge for the players in this market. Flexible pricing structures and the introduction of wearable technologies are prominent trends in the market.

The online language learning market is segmented by learning mode (self-learning apps and applications and tutoring), age group (<18 years, 18-20 years, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, and >40 years), language (English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, German, Italian, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, other languages), and end user (individual learners, educational institutions, government institutes, and corporate learners) and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on learning mode, the global online language learning market is broadly segmented into self-learning apps, applications, and tutoring. In 2023, the self-learning apps and applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global online language learning market. This segment's large market share is attributed to the increasing demand for social features in self-learning apps that allow users to connect with language learners and native speakers worldwide, the growing need for self-learning content, increasing demand for language learning apps through mobile phones, tablets, and computer users, and increasing popularity of accessible, tailored, and affordable language learning. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on age group, the global online language learning market is broadly segmented into <18 years, 18-20 years, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, and >40 years. In 2023, the <18 years segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global online language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for different methods of language learning, including rewards for online language learning activities, printed language learning flashcards & alphabet worksheets, language books and stories, and a rising preference for interactive and engaging learning experiences. The segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on language , the global online language learning market is broadly segmented into English, French, Spanish, Mandarin, German, Italian, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, and other languages. In 2023, the English language segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global online language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing popularity of English language proficiency tests, including TOEFL and IELTS, the increasing importance of English language proficiency in higher education, the rising demand for online English language learning programs, and the availability of English language learning apps at minimal cost. However, the Mandarin language segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the global online language learning market is broadly segmented into individual learners, educational institutions, government institutes, and corporate learners. In 2023, the individual learners segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global online language learning market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for free online language learning apps, rising internet penetration in urban and rural areas, increasing demand for customization and personalization features in online language learning platforms, and growing interest in travel and cultural exploration. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global online language learning market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global online language learning market, followed by Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large market share of Asia-Pacific is mainly attributed to the growing demand for language skills to work and collaborate across borders, the growing need to enhance business communication, the rising adoption of mobile technologies in education sectors, and the emergence of new technologies and improved digital language learning tools. Asia-Pacific is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market participants in the last three to four years. The key players operating in the global online language learning market are Berlitz Corporation (U.S.), Rosetta Stone, Inc. (U.S.), Memrise Inc. (U.K.), Inlingua International Ltd. (France), Sanako Corporation (Finland), Duolingo Inc. (U.S.), Babble GmbH (Germany), Busuu Limited (U.K.), Transparent Language, Inc. (U.S.), Open Education LLC (U.S.), Linguistica 360, Inc. (U.S.), Mondly (Romania), FluentU (A part of Enux Education Limited), Mango Languages (U.S.), Cambridge University Press (U.K.), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (China), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (U.S.), McGraw-Hill Education, Inc. (U.S.), and ELSA Corp. (U.S.).

Scope of the report:

Online Language Learning Market Assessment - by Learning Mode



Self-learning Apps and Applications

Tutoring



One-on-one Learning Group Learning

Online Language Learning Market Assessment - by Age Group



<18 years

18-20 Years

21-30 Years

31-40 Years >40 Years

Online Language Learning Market Assessment - by Language



English

French

Spanish

Mandarin

German

Italian

Arabic

Japanese

Korean Other Languages

Online Language Learning Market Assessment - by End User



Individual Learners

Educational Institutions



K-12

Higher Education

Government Institutes Corporate Learners

Online Language Learning Market Assessment - by Geography



Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



India



Indonesia



Australia & New Zealand



Taiwan



Hong Kong



Singapore



Malaysia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe



Germany



France



Italy



U.K.



Spain



Russia



Poland



Netherlands



Sweden



Belgium



Austria



Switzerland



Finland



Norway



Turkey



Ireland



Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

North America



U.S.

Canada

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil Rest of Latin America

