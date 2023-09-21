Media: France plans on sending army to Italian lines

(MENAFN) France is allegedly positioning hordes to its lines with Italy in reply to a new increase in migrant intakes in the bordering country, based on the Europe 1 radio station. A French helicopter is also allegedly patrolling the frontier area while an excellent law enforcement anti-terrorism team has been witnessed in the region, based on Italian press.



In its statement on Tuesday, Europe 1 stated that hordes from the top Alpine Hunters regiment is going to be positioned to patrol the mountains in the Roya Valley. On top of that, 60 law enforcement reservists are going to be asked to strengthen the safety army the is already there in the region, the press source stated without stating its sources.



The radio station stated that the Alpes-Maritimes division has provided a demand to build an additional holding facility that can contain up to 100 arrested migrants for some time.



