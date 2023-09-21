Jackson Hinkle says West is crumbling empire

(MENAFN) History is not going to look with admiration on the “Nazis and the liberals” who are implanting liberal thought, like transgenderism onto kids, political specialist Jackson Hinkle informed the news agency in a meeting on Tuesday.



The host of ‘The Dive with Jackson Hinkle’ emphasized that the United States as well as Western Europe are starting to lose their international effect in an “ever-changing multipolar world” also are set to be a “hollow skeleton of power” as well as a “crumbling empire.”



“Empires are most dangerous when they’re rising or falling, and right now that’s definitely the case for the United States and the West,” Hinkle stated, stating that away from a nuclear conflict, there is not much that Washington could do to get in the way of the growth of nations such as China as well as Russia.



He stated “there is really no hope of stifling the success of the whole world.”



