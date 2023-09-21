PM And Deputy PM Of Bulgaria Discuss Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, H E Mariya Gabriel, on the margins of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, yesterday.
They discussed cooperation ties between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them.
MENAFN21092023000063011010ID1107111684
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.