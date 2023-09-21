Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decrease

The price of Azeri Light on FOB base in the Turkish port of Ceyhan decreased by $1.1 to $100.22 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $81.98 per barrel, down by $1.14 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, fell by $1.14 compared to the previprice and made up $95.73 per barrel on September 20.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on September 21.