Kuwait Crown Prince Arrives In China For 19Th Asian Olympic Games Opening

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah arrived at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, east China, to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Olympic Games at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
His Highness the Crown Prince was welcomed by Chinese Minister of Transportation Li Xiaopeng, Chairwoman of Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Huang Lixin, head of the accompanying honorary mission and Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei, and, from the Kuwaiti side, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs Sameeh Jowhar Hayat, Ambassador to China Jassem Ibrahim Al-Najem, Consul General in Shanghai Mishal Mutafa Al-Shimali, Consul General in Guangzhou Abdullah Al-Turki, and Consul General in Hong Kong Nasser Saqr, as well as heads of the offices of the Embassy in Beijing. (end) gb
