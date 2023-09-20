Josourceit: Jordan Source Launches New Digital Publication For ICT Sector

The new publication, JoSourceIT, will provide information and insights into the sector, according to a statement from Jordan Source.



Through JoSourceIT, industry stakeholders and potential investors will receive an in-depth look at the latest developments happening across Jordan's tech scene. It will have particular foon Jordan Source's partners in the IT outsourcing (ITO), business process outsourcing (BPO) and gaming industries.

In each issue of JoSourceIT, users will find an array of multimedia content designed to highlight the latest updates from across the ICT sector, as well as up-to-date news about Jordan Source's activities and achievements.

JoSourceIT also offers a platform for Jordan Source's partners - from private-sector businesses to international diplomatic missions - to share their latest updates.

Each issue of JoSourceIT will put a spotlight on Jordanian tech talents at home and abroad, and showcase business leaders and companies which have found success in Jordan's ICT sector.



With JoSourceIT, everyone from C-level executives to young ICT graduates will be able to gain knowledge, information and insights into the Kingdom's myriad opportunities for outsourcing, investment, employment and entrepreneurship, the statement said.

Commenting on the launch of JoSourceIT, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh, said:“Since its inception, the Jordan Source programme has sought to put a global spotlight on Jordan's incredible potential as an IT and business process outsourcing destination. At the same time, the programme has also worked to create unity, cohesion and cooperation across the ICT sector, and to create a tight-knit community of ITO, BPO and gaming-industry players.



“With the launch of JoSourceIT, we are making major strides on all these fronts - helping further catapult Jordan onto the global ICT stage while simultaneously providing a comprehensive resource for local industry stakeholders. We look forward to sharing JoSourceIT with our international network of partners, and to continuing to put the Kingdom on the map as a premier destination for growth opportunities.”

The inaugural issue of JoSourceIT, titled“The Global Tech Takeover Issue”, highlights how Jordanian tech talent and opportunities have become an international talking point across the ICT sector globally.



