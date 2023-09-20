RSS Hosts Delegation From American Association For The Advancement Of Science

Prince Hassan offered his insights on the main, current issues of interest for science diplomats, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prince stressed the importance of community engagement and significance of grassroots dialogue and collaboration.



Prince Hassan said that this approach recognises that local communities often hold the key to solving complex challenges.

In terms of geopolitical challenges, Prince Hassan called for the West Asia and North Africa region to play a more active role, rather than just being a disaster relief region.

He added that the shift from a reactive to proactive policy approach is significant, as it enables a more anticipatory response to challenges and opportunities, ultimately contributing to regional stability and development.

Welcoming the delegation to Jordan, HRH Princess Sumaya said she was honoured to work closely with the AAAS on many initiatives and through variinternational bodies and collaborations.

Parikh delivered a lecture on“Science Diplomacy and the Power of Science to Build Bridges”, to an audience of high-level academics and diplomats and students of Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT).

Princess Sumaya said that science diplomacy offers mechanisms for engagement that can break down barriers and lay the foundations on what science can be deployed for the common good.

Parikh is the 19th CEO of the AAAS, an organisation founded in 1848 to advance science, engineering and innovation throughout the world for the benefit of all.



During their visit, the AAAS delegation visited a variety of scientific institutions including the Synchrotron-light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East (SESAME), the Jordan National Metrology Institute and the Automated Chemical Laboratories as well as the Jordan Institute of Diplomacy.

The delegation also visited the PSUT and met with its president Wejdan Abu Elhaija and other members.



Abu Elhaija reviewed the university's achievements in academic and research fields and extracurricular activities for university students and stressed the university's desire to boost its cooperation with the international community and institutions.



