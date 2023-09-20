Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Wednesday with Caretaker Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon, Najib Mikati, on the margins of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation ties between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, as well as regional and international issues of common concern, in addition to discussing outcomes of the Quintet Meeting on Lebanon hosted by Doha.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed, during the meeting, the State of Qatar's firm position towards Lebanon, its unity and territorial integrity, and the State of Qatar's constant support for the fraternal Lebanese people.

