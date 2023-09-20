Reagan Foundation And GE Announce Scholarship Application Open Date Of October 16, 2023







Image Caption: GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship Program.

Now in its 14th year, the program has awarded $8.62 million to 216 students. Recipients hailing from 42 states and attending more than 120 undergraduate campuses form a diverse network of young leaders attending college, pursuing graduate degrees, and working in careers ranging from medicine, law, education, business, nonprofit, and more around the world.

To qualify, students must:



Demonstrate the attributes of leadership, integrity, drive, and citizenship within their communities, schools, and workplaces

Display strong academic performance

Be a citizen of the United States of America

Be a current high school senior attending school within the United States and graduating in the current academic year Plan to enroll in a full‐time undergraduate course of study at an accredited four‐year college or university in the United States for the entire upcoming academic school year

This year's recipients will be recognized at an exclusive Scholars Retreat at the Reagan Library where they will participate in leadership development activities, a community service project, and a formal awards program.

“Through the GE-Reagan Presidential Foundation Scholarship Program, President Reagan's enduring legacy of leadership, drive, integrity, and citizenship is showcased among the next generation of leaders,” says JTran, acting Chief Learning Officer at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.“We are eager to celebrate those stand-out students in the Class of 2024 who are already leading, serving and pursuing a life of purpose and significance, both individually and for their communities.”

“As the network of exceptional GE-Reagan Foundation Scholars grows, we are proud to play a role in deploying some of the most promising young leaders on college campuses across the country,” says Julie Grzeda, Director of Early Career Talent at GE Aerospace.“We are confident that this year's class of extraordinary young people will be a force for good over the next four years and well into their professional careers.”

To learn more about the 2023 recipients, click here – .

To view last year's full program, please visit our YouTube channel – .

The GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship Program has been cited by U.S. News and World Report as one of four“huge scholarships worth $10,000 or more” that students should seriously consider. Information about the 2024 GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship Program is available online , and a link to the online application will be available beginning October 16, 2023. For information, contact .

About the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute:

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is the sole nonprofit organization created by President Reagan charged with continuing his legacy and sharing his principles – individual liberty, economic opportunity, global democracy and national pride. The Foundation is a non-partisan organization which sustains the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, CA, the Reagan Center for Public Affairs, the Presidential Learning Center, The Air Force One Pavilion, the award-winning Reagan Leadership Center, and the Reagan Institute, which carries out the Foundation's mission in Washington, D.C.

The Reagan Library houses over 55 million pages of Gubernatorial, Presidential and personal papers and over 60,000 gifts and artifacts chronicling the lives of Ronald and Nancy Reagan. It also serves as the final resting place of America's 40th President and former First Lady Nancy Reagan.

About GE:

GE (NYSE:GE) rises to the challenge of building a world that works. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today the company's dedicated team, leading technology, and global reach and capabilities help the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. GE's people are diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest level of integrity and foto fulfill GE's mission and deliver for its customers.

About Reagan Education:

Reagan Education is a part of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. It is home to world-class educational programs serving middle school through university learning levels and develops curricula designed for teachers, school districts and homeschools. Reagan Education also delivers some of the most well-regarded scholarship programs for high school seniors, including the nationally-recognized GE-Reagan Scholarship and the Reagan Foundation Scholars Program.

Attached is a list of the programs offered through Reagan Education.

Middle/High School:





Student Leadership Program

A week long summer program where students take action in their communities, make new friends, and have fun while developing leadership skills.

Reagan Academy

Online learning courses tailored to help students develop their leadership and communication skills, awarding them a Presidential Certificate upon completion.

Reagan Leadership Medal

Award recognizing outstanding achievements of America's graduating high school seniors who best exemplify drive, humility, and service before self.

Scholarships:

GE Reagan Foundation Scholarship Program

$40,000 scholarships awarded nationally to students who exemplify leadership, drive, integrity, and citizenship.

Reagan Foundation Scholars Program

$50,000 in scholarships distributed to Ventura County, CA students who showcase character, leadership, communication skills, and commitment to the local community.

Great Communicator Debate Series

$50,000 in scholarships awarded through a series of debate competitions across the United States for students who are interested in influence and debate.

College:

Reagan Leadership Summit

Annual leadership conference for students by students. Hear from speakers making change in their communities, learn new leadership tools and strategies, and expand networks by meeting fellow students from across the country.

University Internships

Paid summer positions available on-site at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library that foon facilitation and mentoring our middle and high school level Student Leadership Programs.

Leadership and the American Presidency

Accredited summer college course and internship placement in Washington, D.C., offering opportunities for students to learn valuable insights from top names in government, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Teacher Resources:

Reagan Leadership Center

Award-winning, immersive, learning experience that builds leadership and communication skills for participants of all ages, offered both in-person and virtually.

Classroom Resources

Free curricula, supplemental resources, and virtual videos of special guest speakers designed by our subject matter experts on civics, leadership, the presidency and more.

