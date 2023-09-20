Packers, Tork Team Up On 'Tackle Hygiene With Every Catch' Campaign

GREEN BAY, Wis., September 20, 2023 /3BL/ - As fans return to Lambeau Field this week for the home opener, the Green Bay Packers are once again teaming up with Tork®, the professional hygiene brand of leading global hygiene and health company Essity, for the 2023“Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch” campaign.

The campaign, which kicked off this week and will run through the first five home games of the Packers season, aims to raise awareness and promote the benefits of proper hygiene for all. Additionally, the Packers and Tork will provide community partners with essential hygiene products that help reduce environmental impact.

For every catch the Packers make during the first five home games of the season (Sept. 24 through Nov. 19), Tork will donate $250 worth of safe, effective and sustainably produced hygiene products, such as paper roll towels and toilet paper (up to $30,000 in products) to local nonprofit organizations working to improve the well-being of those in need.

“We're proud to partner again with Tork on the Tackle Hygiene Campaign,” said Chad Watson, director of sales and business development for the Packers.“For years, we have relied on Tork hygiene products on gameday and every day and we look forward to making a positive impact in the community while cheering for Packers catches. Throughout the campaign, our fans can learn about the tools they need to stay healthy as well as the importance of hygiene and sustainability, all while supporting the team. We look forward to another great season of Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch.”

To date, in partnership with the Packers, Tork has donated $54,500 worth of sustainable hygiene products to local charities in Northeast Wisconsin. This year's recipients will be:



Pillars, which provides shelter, support and solutions to address the housing needs in Appleton and Harbor House, which provides safe shelter and support services to survivors of domestic abuse in Northeast Wisconsin.

“Maintaining a clean and hygienic environment is critical at stadiums like Lambeau Field – which can hold more than 80,000 fans – as well as within our communities,” said Cindy Stilp, Marketing Communications Director at Essity.“Together with the Packers, we are proud to spearhead community initiatives, like Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch, in order to deliver hygienic experiences to fans, while giving back to those in the community who rely on programs like Pillars and Harbor House in Northeast Wisconsin, for essential services.”

Tork is the proud product provider of towels, tissue, napkins and sanitizer to Lambeau Field.

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissues, soap, napkins and wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity and a committed partner to customers in more than 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit Torkusa.

About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We are dedicated to improving well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as Actimove, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic, Vinda and Zewa. Essity has about 48,000 employees.sales in 2022 amounted to approximately SEK 156bn (EUR 15bn). The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Essity breaks barriers to well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable and circular society. More information at .

About Pillars

From homelessness to coming home, Pillars provides shelter, support and solutions to address the housing needs in our community. Pillars Crisis Housing serves adults and children experiencing homelessness with more than 45,000 nights of shelter each year. Pillars Stable Housing helps make home a reality for more than 150 households annually.

About Harbor House

Since 1984, Harbor House has been committed to understanding the breadth of domestic abuse in our community and addressing the needs of affected individuals and families. In 2022, they expanded services to include addressing the needs of sexual assault victims and getting to the root of violence. Harbor House serves all people impacted by domestic and sexual abuse, leads the shift in perception of violence and advocates for lasting social change. Through its community-wide partnerships, they work on the prevention of violence and offer safety and support to diverse families in crisis. The organization provides services to more than 1,600 children and adults in Outagamie and Calumet Counties each year.