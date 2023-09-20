Cartesian Robot Market Is Expected To Progress At A CAGR Of 7.1% By 2033 X Herald

Cartesian robots are used for pick-and-place, palletizing, welding auto parts, and part insertion. Rising auto sales globally, which are also a market driver for cartesian robots, are leading auto manufacturers to decide to use automation and robots to increase their manufacturing productivity.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

· By 2033, it is anticipated that the market for cartesian robots will be worth $5,463.2 million.

· In the market, from 2018 and 2022, there was a 6.7% CAGR.

· With a market share of 55.4% in 2023, 3-axis cartesian robots are the market leaders in this type of sector.

· The handling cartesian robot dominates the market in terms of application and is expected to be worth US$ 887.6 million in 2023.

· In East Asia, the market for cartesian robots is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period.

Market Development

Cartesian/gantry robots are extremely accurate and repeatable due to their sturdy and low-weight structure. The cartesian robot's straightforward design makes it easy to program and visualize when assessing new automation.

Most portal robots can be customized. These robots are prepared to handle the demands of humid, risky, and dirty settings thanks to a variety of engine and gearbox options as well as components and materials. These elements can contribute to the expansion of the global cartesian robot market over the predicted time frame.

Competitive Landscape

Acquisitions, collaborations, and alliances are a few examples of non-organic growth strategies that are used by many companies. Market participants have been benefited from these actions in growing their clientele and revenue.

By incorporating innovative technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, robot can become smarter and more effective, potentially helping to lift and move heavy payloads. Such innovative products have a great chance of succeeding in the market in the near future.

Some of the key developments are:

In April 2021, Kuka AG unveiled the first version of iiQKA.OS, a new operating system that will make using robots much simpler. This new operating system offers a foundation for an entire ecosystem and gives users access to a wide range of equipment, programs, apps, services, and accessories that can be installed, used, and enhanced by the system with ease.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of cartesian robot positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled



ABB

Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS

Aerotech Inc.

Bosch Rexroth AG

FUNAC Corporation

Kuka AG

MoTeC Pty Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp

Promot Switches

Stone Technologies Limited

Toshiba machine Co. Ltd. Seiko Epson Corporation

Segmentation of Cartesian Robot Industry Research



By Axis Type :



1-Axis



2-Axis

3-Axis

By Application :



Handling



Palletizing



Welding

Others

By End Use Industry :



Automotive



Pharmaceutics



Food & Beverage



Semiconductor & Electronics



Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The increased foon the use of collaborative robots and the preference for the automotive industry present an opportunity for the cartesian robot market. Consequently, it can be predicted that the market for cartesian robots will grow impressively over the course of the forecast period as cartesian robot are shifting to become more advanced in coming years.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cartesian robot market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of axis type, (1-axis, 2-axis, 3-axis), application, (handling, palletizing, welding, others), end use industry, (automotive, pharmaceutics, food & beverage, semiconductor & electronics, aerospace & defense, others) and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

