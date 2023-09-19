Kantner Foundation Announces 2023 Scholarship Winners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Kantner Foundation, Inc. , an IRS Section 501(c)(3) private foundation awards scholarships to outstanding students who have demonstrated high potential for future success and who have met the qualifications set forth by the Foundation. The following students have been awarded $3,000 scholarships, payable to not-for-profit colleges and universities in the United States, during the 2023 application cycle:
Ayah Jaber, Jupiter High School, Jupiter
Bao Nguyen, East Lee County High School, Fort Myers
Cooper Larkan, Jensen Beach High School, Jensen Beach
Elliot Saye, Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School, Miami
Eric Feichthaler Jr., Oasis Senior High School, Cape Coral
Jadyn Cox, Jupiter High School, Jupiter
Kylie Victoria Gillis, Gulf Breeze High School, Gulf Breeze
Lia Joeselle Ottinot, Calvary Christian Academy, Fort Lauderdale
Liam Chelkowski, Seminole High School, Sanford
Megan Marie Waldrop, Lakewood Ranch Highschool, Lakewood Ranch
Skylar Jade Traub, American Heritage School Boca Delray, Delray Beach
To date the Foundation has distributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in the form of scholarships and grants to not-for-profit organizations throughout Florida. The annual scholarships are available only to Florida high school seniors who have demonstrated an interest in business and entrepreneurship.
Sam Silverman, president of the Kantner Foundation, noted that this was a particularly competitive year, and extended his congratulations to the successful applicants. He further encouraged students to apply for the scholarship next year:“The Kantner Foundation board of trustees and I look forward to receiving more applications from the talented students throughout Florida in 2024.”
Applications for the 2024 scholarship cycle open in spring 2024. The Kantner Foundation is one of a select few private foundations in the country whose scholarship application and review process is completely online. This allows the Foundation to evaluate more potential candidates and increases the likelihood of awarding more scholarships.
About Kantner Foundation, Inc.: The Kantner Foundation was established in 1987 by Woodrow A. Kantner, a self-made real estate developer and investor from Martin County, Florida, to carry out his twin objectives of advancing the free enterprise system and community-based philanthropy, including the protection of private property rights, and providing scholarships to like-minded high school students from the local community. Over the past 36 years, more than 200 scholarships have been awarded to students who demonstrate high potential for future success and have met the qualifications set by the Kantner Foundation.
