Practicepro 365TM Announces Engagement Letter Automation For Practice Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PracticePro 365TM
helps
CPA
and other professional services
firms across the country improve their productivity, grow revenue,
and visualize their data
from its
unified
Microsoft cloud platform. PracticePro 365 is pleased
to announce its newest feature, Engagement Letter Automation, streamlining communications to new and existing clients from within the
PracticePro 365 platform.
Accurate and appropriately tailored client engagement letters are critical to allow CPA firms to communicate key understandings with their clients based on the nature and scope of services to be provided. Creating, sending, tracking, and storing engagement letters is typically a manual process requiring numerlayers of review to ensure they comply with firm and professional standards. With Engagement Letter Automation, PracticePro 365
automates the engagement letter process to remove those issues to increase
the accuracy and
efficiency for both firms and their clients.
Features of Engagement Letter Automation include:
Generating engagement letters either one-by-one or in mass utilizing selected templates Seamlessly sending client engagement letters automatically via e-signature or e-mail Creating editable engagement letter templates to ensure engagement and firm specific language is consistently incorporated into each client engagement letter, no matter the nature of the engagement or the scope of work. Storing engagement letters natively within PracticePro 365 Utilizing an approval processing workflow
"We purposely built PracticePro
365 on
the
secure, cloud-based
Microsoft Dynamics platform
to
take advantage of the Microsoft ecosystem and enable innovations such as Engagement Letter Automation
without using API's or other third-party integrations," said Steve Templeton, the founder and president of PracticePro 365, LLC. "The result creates a significant time and cost savings to our PracticePro 365 user base."
For more information about Engagement Letter Automation, please contact Tadgh Spradlin, Director of Sales and Client Development, [email protected] .
About PracticePro 365
PracticePro 365 is the all-in-one, cloud-based practice management software suite for CPA
firms. We combine deep industry and process expertise with our custom developed software, to enable growth and innovation for our clients. With over 30 years of experience in professional services, PracticePro 365 serves customers across all industries, providing tools to optimize resources, improve cash flow and plan for the future, so less time is spent managing and more time is spent on business growth. To see how PracticePro 365 can help your firm, visitat practicepro365.
561-798-9988
[email protected]
SOURCE PracticePro 365
MENAFN19092023003732001241ID1107100632
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.