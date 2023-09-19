Practicepro 365TM Announces Engagement Letter Automation For Practice Management

Accurate and appropriately tailored client engagement letters are critical to allow CPA firms to communicate key understandings with their clients based on the nature and scope of services to be provided. Creating, sending, tracking, and storing engagement letters is typically a manual process requiring numerlayers of review to ensure they comply with firm and professional standards. With Engagement Letter Automation, PracticePro 365

automates the engagement letter process to remove those issues to increase

the accuracy and

efficiency for both firms and their clients.

Features of Engagement Letter Automation include:



Generating engagement letters either one-by-one or in mass utilizing selected templates

Seamlessly sending client engagement letters automatically via e-signature or e-mail

Creating editable engagement letter templates to ensure engagement and firm specific language is consistently incorporated into each client engagement letter, no matter the nature of the engagement or the scope of work.

Storing engagement letters natively within PracticePro 365 Utilizing an approval processing workflow

"We purposely built PracticePro

365 on

the

secure, cloud-based

Microsoft Dynamics platform

to

take advantage of the Microsoft ecosystem and enable innovations such as Engagement Letter Automation

without using API's or other third-party integrations," said Steve Templeton, the founder and president of PracticePro 365, LLC. "The result creates a significant time and cost savings to our PracticePro 365 user base."

For more information about Engagement Letter Automation, please contact Tadgh Spradlin, Director of Sales and Client Development, [email protected] .

About PracticePro 365

PracticePro 365 is the all-in-one, cloud-based practice management software suite for CPA

firms. We combine deep industry and process expertise with our custom developed software, to enable growth and innovation for our clients. With over 30 years of experience in professional services, PracticePro 365 serves customers across all industries, providing tools to optimize resources, improve cash flow and plan for the future, so less time is spent managing and more time is spent on business growth. To see how PracticePro 365 can help your firm, visitat practicepro365.

561-798-9988

[email protected]

SOURCE PracticePro 365