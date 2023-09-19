Home Care Association Of America Announces Top 16 Finalists For The 2023 Caregiver Of The Year Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Amidst the surging demand for caregivers, HCAOA honors the dedication of home care professionals. These 16 caregivers illustrate excellence in the industry.
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is proud to announce the 2023 Caregiver of the Year Award finalists .
This prestiginational program recognizes the top caregivers nationwide who provide non-medical care and services within the comfort of the client's home. Their duties include assistance with essential tasks such as bathing, dressing, and medication reminders, offering vital support to seniors and individuals with disabilities. A record number of nominations – more than 500-were submitted by home care agencies from across the country.
The winner will be announced during the 2023 National Home Care Conference on October 24, 2023, at the Hilton Chicago.
Vicki Hoak, HCAOA CEO, said,“This year has been nothing short of extraordinary, with an astounding 500 nominations received. HCAOA extends our heartfelt appreciation to everyone who submitted nominations, showcasing the remarkable dedication and compassion caregivers display daily to support their clients.”
The 2023 HCAOA Caregiver of the Year Award Finalists are:
.Endam“Blossom” Ajeck of Assisting Hands, Villa Park, IL
.Michael Ayres of Home Helpers Home Care, Minot, ND
.Victoria Bailiff of Right at Home, West Des Moines, IA
.Talene Campbell of Assistance Home Care, Saint Charles, MO
.VeCampbell of A Place at Home, Berwyn, PA
.Karen Dixon of BAYADA Home Health Care, Charlestown, MA
.Shelly Erickson of Right at Home, Sioux Falls, SD
.Cassandra Floyd of Caring Senior Service, Nashville, TN
.Eileen Heitz of SYNERGY HomeCare, East Haven, CT
.Maryann Lakey of ComForCare, Vancouver, WA
.Laura Lepowsky of Alternative Senior Care, Sauk Centre, MN
.Warren McAdams of MGA Homecare, Austin, TX
.Eulodia Ortiz of Visiting Angels, Matawan, NJ
.Gloria Proto of Senior Helpers, Rock Hill, SC
.Kim Travis of Arosa, Swansboro, NC
.Kim Wilson of Private Home Care, St. Louis, MO
Learn more about these compassionate and dedicated individuals, their heartwarming stories, and the invaluable contributions that make them the best in home care by visiting: .
The award is sponsored by Finance of America Reverse, and the top caregiver cash prize is supported by Careswitch.
About HCAOA
Founded in 2002, the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is the industry's leading trade association for home care providers. It represents the industry's unified voice in Washington, DC, and state governments nationwide. HCAOA represents more than 4,300 agencies across the United States.
